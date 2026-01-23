Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
23.01.2026 19:01:00
Forget Quantum Computing Stock: Buy This Dividend‑Paying Quantum Pioneer, And Never Sell
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT), also known as QCi, has gone on a wild ride since it was uplisted from the over-the-counter (OTC) market to the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 15, 2021. It started trading at $6.60 per share, but it sank to a record low of $0.42 on July 1, 2024.However, the market's enthusiasm about quantum computers, which can process specific tasks much faster than classical binary computers, propelled its stock back to about $12. A $1,000 investment at its all-time low would be worth nearly $27,400 today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
