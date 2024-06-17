|
18.06.2024 00:00:00
Forget Starbucks: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead
Starbucks has developed such a strong brand that it's synonymous with coffee. If you say you got a Starbucks this morning, everyone knows what you mean.But the company is struggling right now. It's gotten large and clunky, and although it identified where it needs to change a few years ago, it's been slow on the uptake. Large organizations can become unwieldy.That doesn't mean it can't stage a comeback, and I would bet on it springing back to growth sometime soon. But there's a new player in the coffee chain world: Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). Although right now there may not be so many people who know what you're talking about if you said "I got Dutch Bros this morning," that's going to change quickly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
