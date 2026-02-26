:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
26.02.2026 14:45:00
Forget Tech Stocks: Walmart Might Be the Best "Tech" Stock in 2026
Tech stocks are going through unsteady times. In the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has barely outperformed the S&P 500 index. Investors are anxious about the skyrocketing costs of capital expenditures by big AI companies, while also worried that AI could drastically disrupt the business models of software companies. The iShares Extended Tech-Software ETF, which holds a basket of North American technology and software stocks, is down almost 19% in the past year.If you're skeptical about major artificial intelligence stocks or want a different way to invest your money away from the AI-driven tech sell-off, the world's largest retailer might be a good choice. Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) shares are up about 30% in the past year, nearly doubling the return of the Nasdaq-100, and strongly outperforming major tech stocks like Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
