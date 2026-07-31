Franklin Resources Announces Name Change

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), a financial service provider, said on Friday that it will change its corporate name from Franklin Resources, Inc. to Franklin Templeton, Inc. with effect from August 17.

The company noted: "The name change reflects the continued evolution of Franklin Templeton as a unified global organization and alignment with the Franklin Templeton brand. This is a corporate name change only."

Franklin Resources has clarified that the name change will not impact its corporate or capital structure, domicile, outstanding shares, CUSIP number, or the voting, or other rights of its shareholders.

Following the name change, the company will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker symbol "BEN".