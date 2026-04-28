French Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves amid lingering uncertainty about U.S.-Iran peace talks, and ahead of key earnings updates and central banks monetary announcements.

The Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are scheduled to make their monetary policy announcements this week. The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged on Thursday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18.40 points or 0.23% at 8,160.32 nearly half an hour past noon.

TotalEnergies climbed 2.75%. STMicroelectronics advanced nearly 2% and Saint Gobain moved up 1.7%. Engie, Carrefour, Vinci, Veolia Environment, Orange, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Thales gained 1%-1.4%.

Air Liquide dropped about 4.3% after posting lower-than-expected Q1 revenue. In the first quarter, group revenue dropped 3.5% to 6.79 billion euros from last year's 7.03 billion euros.

The industrial and medical gases company projects higher margin and recurring net profit in fiscal 2026, and higher margin in fiscal 2027.

Dassault Systemes shed 2% and Capgemini drifted down 1.7%. Accor shed nearly 1%, while Renault, Kering and Schneider Electric lost 0.4%-0.7%.

On the economic front, a report from the Directorate of Research, Economic Studies and Statistics (DARES) showed initial jobless claims in France increased to 35,600 in March from 17,700 in February.

The number of unemployed persons in France increased to 3109.10 thousand in March from 3073.50 thousand in February of 2026.