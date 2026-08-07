Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings



07-Aug-2026 / 16:34 GMT/BST



Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”) Director/PDMR Shareholdings This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Company announces that, on 5 August 2026, certain Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) exercised options granted on 25 July 2023 under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 (“2023 ESOS Options”) to subscribe for ”A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each (””A” Shares”) at an exercise price of £6.00 per share. This followed determination by the Remuneration Committee that the performance condition for the 2023 ESOS Options had been met as disclosed in the 2026 Annual Report and Accounts. Following the exercise of the 2023 ESOS Options, each PDMR immediately sold sufficient ”A” Shares to cover the cost of the exercise at a price of £7.406238 per share. Certain individuals also sold additional shares at the same price, as detailed in the PDMR Notifications below. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 7 August 2026 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each “A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and Sale of ”A” Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume “A” Shares Price per Share Exercise 10,000 £6.00 Sale of “A” Shares 10,000 £7.406238 d) Aggregated information N/A – single transactions e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each “A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and Sale of ”A” Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume “A” Shares Price per Share Exercise 5,000 £6.00 Sale of “A” Shares 4,071 £7.406238 d) Aggregated information N/A – single transactions e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each “A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and Sale of ”A” Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume “A” Shares Price per Share Exercise 9,166 £6.00 Sale of “A” Shares 9,166 £7.406238 d) Aggregated information N/A – single transactions e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each “A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and Sale of ”A” Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume “A” Shares Price per Share Exercise 5,833 £6.00 Sale of “A” Shares 4,750 £7.406238 d) Aggregated information N/A – single transactions e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each “A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and Sale of ”A” Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume “A” Shares Price per Share Exercise 10,000 £6.00 Sale of “A” Shares 8,142 £7.406238 d) Aggregated information N/A – single transactions e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Samantha Bourke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each “A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and Sale of ”A” Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume “A” Shares Price per Share Exercise 10,000 £6.00 Sale of “A” Shares 8,142 £7.406238 d) Aggregated information N/A – single transactions e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

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