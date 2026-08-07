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WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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07.08.2026 17:34:25

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

07-Aug-2026 / 16:34 GMT/BST

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 (“the Company”)

 

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

The Company announces that, on 5 August 2026, certain Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) exercised options granted on 25 July 2023 under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 (“2023 ESOS Options”) to subscribe for ”A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each (””A” Shares”) at an exercise price of £6.00 per share. This followed determination by the Remuneration Committee that the performance condition for the 2023 ESOS Options had been met as disclosed in the 2026 Annual Report and Accounts.

 

Following the exercise of the 2023 ESOS Options, each PDMR immediately sold sufficient ”A” Shares to cover the cost of the exercise at a price of £7.406238 per share. Certain individuals also sold additional shares at the same price, as detailed in the PDMR Notifications below.

 

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

7 August 2026

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Emeny

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and
  2. Sale of ”A” Shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Shares

Price per Share
  1. Exercise

10,000

£6.00
  1. Sale of “A” Shares

10,000

£7.406238

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

N/A – single transactions

 

e)

Date of the transaction

5 August 2026

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Neil Smith

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and
  2. Sale of ”A” Shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Shares

Price per Share
  1. Exercise

5,000

£6.00
  1. Sale of “A” Shares

4,071

£7.406238

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

N/A – single transactions

 

e)

Date of the transaction

5 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Frederick Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

 

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and
  2. Sale of ”A” Shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Shares

Price per Share
  1. Exercise

9,166

£6.00
  1. Sale of “A” Shares

9,166

£7.406238

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

N/A – single transactions

 

e)

Date of the transaction

5 August 2026

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dawn Browne

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and
  2. Sale of ”A” Shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Shares

Price per Share
  1. Exercise

5,833

£6.00
  1. Sale of “A” Shares

4,750

£7.406238

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

N/A – single transactions

e)

Date of the transaction

 5 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Property Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and
  2. Sale of ”A” Shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Shares

Price per Share
  1. Exercise

10,000

£6.00
  1. Sale of “A” Shares

8,142

£7.406238

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 N/A – single transactions

e)

Date of the transaction

 5 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Bourke

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Marketing Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and
  2. Sale of ”A” Shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Shares

Price per Share
  1. Exercise

10,000

£6.00
  1. Sale of “A” Shares

8,142

£7.406238

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

N/A – single transactions

e)

Date of the transaction

5 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 439066
EQS News ID: 2379552

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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