Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Reports suggest that President Donald Trump might not be accepting the latest proposal from Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. Energy supply continues to be in threat.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower on Tuesday.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices pushed higher. Brent prices rose nearly 3 percent to consolidate above $111 a barrel. WTI crude futures were up 3.2 percent.

Gold prices fell sharply toward $4,600 an ounce. Spot gold tumbled 1.5 percent to $4,612.48 an ounce. The U.S. gold futures were down 1.5 percent at $4,625.86.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 78.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 48.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 354.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Monday. The Nasdaq rose 50.50 points or 0.2 percent to 24,887.10 and the S&P 500 inched up 8.83 points or 0.1 percent to 7,173.91, the Dow edged down 62.92 points or 0.1 percent to 49,167.79.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for February will be issued at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the 20-City adjusted Index was up 0.2 percent.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for February will be released at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month the Index was up 0.1 percent.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. IN the prior month, the index was 0.00.

Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for March is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $22,667.3 billion.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.19 percent to 4,078.64. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.95 percent to 25,679.78.

Japanese markets retreated. The Nikkei average fell 1.02 percent to 59,917.46 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.99 percent at 3,772.19.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.64 percent to 8,710.70. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.62 percent lower at 8,935.