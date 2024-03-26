|
GameStop Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $63.1 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $48.2 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $67.7 million or $0.22 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.7% to $1.79 billion from $2.23 billion last year.
GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $63.1 Mln. vs. $48.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.
