|
17.05.2024 14:08:14
GameStop Prel. Q1 Net Loss Narrows, But Sales Decline; Shares Tank In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME), a video game and consumer electronics retailer, on Friday posted a preliminary loss for the first-quarter that narrowed from last year. However, sales dropped. For the first-quarter, the company expects to post a net loss of $27 million to $37 million, compared with a net loss of $50.5 million, recorded for the same period last year.
GameStop projects selling, general, and administrative expenses of $290 million to $300 million, compared with $345.7 million in 2023.
Net sales are expected to be in the range of $0.872 billion to $0.892 billion, compared with $1.237 billion a year ago.
GME was trading down by 24.30 percent at $20.94 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!