GE Aerospace Bottom Line Climbs In Q3
(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $2.170 billion, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $1.705 billion, or $1.56 per share, last year.
Excluding items, GE Aerospace reported adjusted earnings of $1.764 billion or $1.66 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to $12.181 billion from $9.842 billion last year.
GE Aerospace earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.170 Bln. vs. $1.705 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue: $12.181 Bln vs. $9.842 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.20
