GE HealthCare announces agreement to acquire MIM Software

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire MIM Software, a global provider of medical imaging analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the practice of radiation oncology, molecular radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging, and urology at imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, and research organizations worldwide. GE HealthCare expects to leverage MIM Software’s imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities across various care areas to accelerate innovation and differentiate its solutions for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems around the world.

Recognizing the industry transformation taking place as digital innovation reshapes the experience of patients and providers, GE HealthCare – a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital innovator – is focused on developing smart devices, aligned to disease states and enabled by digital. These efforts are reflected in the company’s mission to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier.

MIM Software’s portfolio of innovative imaging solutions provides a variety of beneficial features, including: the integration of diagnostic images from multiple modalities into treatment plans; automation to help reduce repetitive tasks and manual interventions; quantitation and advanced processing in diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine to help determine therapy response; and a platform to assist with Theranostics imaging and dosimetry.

GE HealthCare expects to integrate MIM Software solutions into its advanced visualization offerings to facilitate AI-based segmentation and contouring as well as dosimetry analysis for patients across their treatment journeys and in the growing fields of radiology, molecular imaging, and radiation oncology.

"We are committed to providing comprehensive, connected devices and digital solutions that enable providers to improve patient care across multiple specialties,” says Peter Arduini, President & CEO of GE HealthCare. "We expect our efforts to bring these two complementary organizations and innovative product portfolios together to strengthen our capabilities as a leading provider of integrated imaging systems, analytics, and advanced digital workflows across several care areas and pathways – including Theranostics, radiation oncology, urology, neurology and cardiology. Now and in the future, we are working to transform patient care.”

"We are excited by the prospect of joining GE HealthCare and thrilled to share this exciting news,” adds Andrew Nelson, CEO of MIM Software. "Over the past two decades, we have worked to develop innovative vendor agnostic products and deliver quality services to earn the trust of our customers – this will not change. As a part of GE HealthCare, we anticipate developing new and increasingly integrated digital solutions to meet our customers’ most complex and pressing needs, today and into the future. Together, we will build upon our shared legacies of enhancing patient care.”

As novel therapies become more widely available, providers rely on advanced imaging, workflow and digital solutions to provide critical information and help enable faster, more effective treatment plans. With the agreement to acquire MIM Software, GE HealthCare is working towards strengthening its focus and offerings to support the broad practice of precision care across various disease states and imaging practices, including Theranostics in oncology for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, streamlined workflow solutions in radiation oncology to help simplify complex cancer treatment plans, beta amyloid imaging in neurology for the diagnosis and monitoring of Alzheimer’s patients, and myocardial perfusion to diagnose coronary artery disease (CAD).

"Our anticipated acquisition of MIM Software will mark a key moment in the evolution of our technology. By integrating MIM Software’s cutting-edge imaging analytics and AI-driven solutions with GE HealthCare’s advanced medical technology, we are not just expanding our capabilities, but joining together to embrace the possibilities of precision care. This intended merger is a fusion of innovative visions, aimed at evolving the way we detect, treat, and manage disease,” shares Taha Kass-Hout, MD, MS, Chief Technology Officer of GE HealthCare. "GE HealthCare is committed to developing smart, AI-powered devices that cater to specific disease states, thereby enabling clinicians to deliver more personalized care. We expect the integration of MIM Software will also advance our efforts in connecting data across care pathways. It is a leap towards a future where healthcare is more precise, connected, and efficient, with the goal of benefitting providers and patients worldwide.”

Founded in 2003, MIM Software is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with additional offices in China and Belgium. The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed publicly. GE HealthCare intends to fund this transaction with cash on hand. The Company expects this transaction to be neutral to Adjusted EBITi in year one and accretive thereafter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements might be identified by words, and variations of words, such as "will,” "expect,” "may,” "would,” "could,” "plan,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "potential,” "position,” "forecast,” "target,” "guidance,” "outlook,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the transaction, the completion and expected results of the transaction, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (the "Company’s”) performance, growth opportunities, and strategy. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the conditions to the completion of the transaction may not be satisfied; closing of the transaction may not occur or may be delayed; the Company may be unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the transaction; operating costs and business disruptions (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, and suppliers) may be greater than expected; the Company may assume unexpected risks and liabilities; and completing the transaction may distract the Company’s management from other important matters. Other factors that may cause such a difference also include those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates or amendments it makes in future filings. There may be other factors not presently known to the Company or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements the Company makes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

About MIM Software

MIM Software Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Oncology, Molecular Radiotherapy, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company’s products are used in centers worldwide.

i See our last earnings release dated October 31, 2023 for the definition of Adjusted EBIT.

