GE HealthCare announces CareIntellect for Oncology, harnessing AI to give clinicians an easy way to see the patient journey in a single view

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced CareIntellect for Oncology, a new cloud-first application that brings together multi-modal patient data from disparate systems into a single view, using generative AI to summarize clinical notes and reports. The application also surfaces relevant data allowing care teams to quickly understand disease progression and flag potential deviations from the treatment plan to help the clinician determine potential next steps and inform proactive interventions. The application, which is planned to be available to customers in U.S. next year, will initially focus on prostate and breast cancer. It organizes structured and unstructured data (e.g., medical images, medical records, notes, and device readings), summarizes complex medical histories, supports treatment response assessments, helps assess clinical trial eligibility, and tracks adherence to treatment protocols in an easy-to-navigate view. This is the first application within GE HealthCare’s new CareIntellect offering of clinical and operational applications designed to help healthcare providers quickly and easily install new applications without having to take a costly and time-consuming product-by-product integration approach.

Today physicians spend a significant amount of time getting up to speed on a patient’s history and care status—for a new patient this can take hours. The process is time-consuming and frustrating for clinicians because they need to assess a large volume of unstructured and multi-modal information stored across various siloed systems in order to find the necessary information and determine the best course of treatment. It also puts a significant cognitive burden on the clinician to identify any deviation in adherence to the treatment plan that could signal an emerging issue. For many cancer patients, the treatment journey lasts years and involves numerous doctor visits, tests, and treatments across several care settings. The result is a complex care journey that is difficult and time-consuming for care teams to review and assess and can negatively impact the patient experience and standard of care. Matching patients to potentially suitable clinical trials is also painstaking work, with 80% of oncologists reporting that they feel overwhelmed by the amount of new research and clinical trial information that they need to keep up with.[ii]

CareIntellect for Oncology quickly organizes multi-modal patient data from disparate systems to provide care teams with a concise view of the patient’s progressive treatment journey, while allowing clinicians to maintain full access to the source reports. The application will allow care teams to reduce or eliminate the time-consuming task of searching multiple databases—reducing a process that can take several hours, down to several minutes by eliminating the need to track down and synthesize information across multiple reports. The application is also able to flag risk of deviation from the treatment plan, helping the clinician determine potential next steps to intervene—for example, surfacing a patient’s missed lab work that could delay the next round of treatment. Additionally, CareIntellect for Oncology helps care teams assess potentially suitable clinical trials by comparing the patient’s health record to trial criteria.

Tampa General Hospital and UT Southwestern Medical Center will be early evaluators of CareIntellect for Oncology, and integration is already underway. The application is planned to be available widely to U.S. customers in 2025, with additional future expansion intended for Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

"Currently only 3% of hospital data is used because of the complexities associated with organizing and extracting useful healthcare insights at scale.[iii] Yet there is so much potential to turn the other 97% into actionable data to advance healthcare, but it is critical that any new technologies we develop be efficient and easy to use while reducing cognitive burdens for clinicians and removing implementation hurdles for providers,” said Dr. Taha Kass-Hout, Global Chief Science and Technology Officer at GE HealthCare. "CareIntellect is designed to help providers streamline access to critical patient information and surface key changes since the patient’s last visit. By ensuring the provider has the right information at their fingertips, they can spend less time sifting through information and more time helping patients.”

"Tampa General Hospital is looking forward to evaluating CareIntellect for Oncology to provide our care teams with information to move from analysis to action—including making use of the proactive pathways to inform care progression and clinical trial eligibility information,” said Dr. Peter Chang, Senior Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer at Tampa General Hospital. "We were impressed by how quickly GE HealthCare was able to design the application to include breast cancer in a matter of weeks. We look forward to putting this in the hands of our care teams and using the AI-enabled functionality to help clinicians spend time where it matters most—delivering outstanding patient care.”

CareIntellect for Oncology is the first application available as part of GE HealthCare’s new CareIntellect family of clinical and operational applications. CareIntellect applications will use a common, cloud-first digital infrastructure that enables healthcare providers to quickly and easily onboard new applications and capabilities to help solve both clinical and operational needs. CareIntellect aims to help customers go through the integration process once, while allowing them to activate additional applications easily and securely to minimize costly and time-consuming additional product-by-product integration. It will also be compatible with providers’ existing single sign-on systems to avoid the hassle of multiple log-ins. This means hospitals could accelerate their digital transformation by spending less time with their IT setup and more time unlocking their data to drive operational efficiency improvements and more personalized care.

