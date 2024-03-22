|
22.03.2024 16:00:00
GE HealthCare Announces Cash Dividend for First Quarter of 2024
The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GEHC) today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Common Stock for the first quarter of 2024 payable on May 15, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of April 19, 2024.
About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240322864794/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GE HealthCare Technologiesmehr Nachrichten
|
13.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|S&P 500-Wert GE HealthCare Technologies-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem GE HealthCare Technologies-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|Ausblick: GE HealthCare Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)