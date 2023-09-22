22.09.2023 17:00:00

GE HealthCare Announces Cash Dividend for Third Quarter of 2023

The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Common Stock for the third quarter of 2023 payable on November 15, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023.

About GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

