GE HealthCare Announces Changes in Strategic Leadership and Key Segments to Better Serve Patients and Customers

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced today that it has named Roland Rott president and CEO of Imaging and Phil Rackliffe president and CEO of Ultrasound and IGT. Both leaders bring to their roles decades of deep experience in healthcare innovation and experience leading global teams in businesses of scale. This also highlights the depth of internal talent that GE HealthCare is building to strengthen focus on delivering for patients and customers. These changes will be effective July 1, 2024.

IGT, a $1.6 billion subsegment of Imaging, will be combined with the Ultrasound segment in the third quarter of 2024, to form a global business with more than $5.0 billion in annual revenue.i GE HealthCare is aligning IGT with Ultrasound to better match its clinical usage and realize stronger business and customer impact by providing the right image guidance in the right care setting. Aligning IGT and Ultrasound positions GE HealthCare to be more agile and address future imaging needs using these real-time modalities in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

Without IGT, Imaging will remain GE HealthCare’s largest segment with more than $8.9 billion in annual revenue.ii This segment will enhance focus on solutions centered on surgical and interventional procedures, particularly interventional cardiology and structural heart, while continuing Ultrasound’s diagnostic leadership.

Peter Arduini, chief executive officer of GE HealthCare, said, "Roland and Phil will bring fresh viewpoints, global perspective, and deep industry expertise to our Imaging segment and new Ultrasound and IGT segment. Elevating leaders who have a deep understanding of our customers’ needs, market trends, and our strategic focus will help enable us to accelerate innovation and growth. Roland and Phil are proven leaders who are well positioned to take on these new opportunities, drive our precision care strategy, and deliver for patients and customers.”

Roland joined GE Healthcare in 2011 and has held multiple leadership roles within Ultrasound, ultimately becoming president and CEO in 2021. He has a strong track record of growing healthcare businesses at scale, and driving digital and artificial intelligence (AI) in product innovation. He has been instrumental in leading M&A activities including the BK Medical and Caption Health acquisitions, and established strategic alliances with new partners, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and BARDA and Novo Nordisk. He has delivered significant platforming results in Ultrasound including the recently launched LOGIQ E10 Series and LOGIQ Fortis and Voluson Signature ultrasound systems, and will drive similar platforming efforts in Imaging. Before joining GE HealthCare, Roland worked as an executive committee member at a publicly traded company and founded two software companies that were acquired by strategic investors.

Phil joined GE HealthCare in 2022 to lead IGT and has delivered significant accretive revenue growth for the business during his tenure. Since joining GE HealthCare, Phil has led R&D expansion related to new product introductions including Allia Pulse, 3DStent, EmboAssist AI and OmnifyXR. He has also led strategic equity investments focused on improving visualization and surgical navigation techniques using technology such as augmented reality during minimally invasive procedures. He has over two decades of global experience in MedTech, Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals working for public companies, including Baxter Healthcare, Boston Scientific, and Pfizer, as well as Ernst and Young. Phil’s last role before joining GE HealthCare was CEO of Centerline Biomedical, a spinout of Cleveland Clinic.

GE HealthCare expects to provide recast financial results to reflect the movement of IGT from Imaging to the new Ultrasound and IGT segment in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for third quarter 2024.

