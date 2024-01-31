GE HealthCare Announces Prucka 3 Digital Amplifier as Next Generation Platform for Electrophysiology Innovation

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announces the latest innovation in electrophysiology (EP), the Prucka 3 with CardioLab EP Recording system, to help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally - affecting millions of individuals and placing a significant burden on healthcare systems today. 1 Within the complex umbrella of cardiology care and cardiovascular disease, atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common arrhythmia diagnosed in clinical practice with projections indicating that the prevalence of AFib could reach 15.9 million people in the United States by 2050 and 17.9 million in Europe by 2060.2 For those living with cardiac arrhythmias like AFib, the longer a person is living out of rhythm, the more difficult the arrhythmia is to treat and the more dangerous it may become. If diagnosed early, rhythm control treatment can reduce AFib recurrence and potentially prevent progression.3

Electrophysiology labs play a pivotal role in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias like AFib and require sophisticated recording systems to capture and analyze intracardiac signals accurately. GE HealthCare’s latest Prucka 3 with CardioLab EP Recording system builds on more than twenty years of success in the field of electrophysiology to provide a robust ecosystem of mapping technologies that help provide accurate, efficient, and advanced analytics for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

The system’s digital platform maintains high signal fidelity, while reducing environmental noise through new signal-filtering capabilities and enhanced software for powerline noise reduction.4 The forward-looking platform also provides a path to emerging technologies in electrophysiology that depend on quality signals for their fast interpretation and clinical results.

"Signal clarity is key in the EP Lab,” shares Dr. Usman Siddiqui, Director of Electrophysiology.5 "With the launch of the latest Prucka 3 digital amplifier, I feel confident analyzing critical signals regardless of the type of ablation technology or platform I am using. Prucka 3 delivers the signal quality I expect from CardioLab and GE HealthCare.”

‘‘The launch of the latest Prucka 3 digital amplifier is a game changer for EP labs,” shares Devon Bream, General Manager of Invasive Cardiology for GE HealthCare. "The new platform not only provides beautiful signals, but the digital architecture continues to demonstrate our commitment to give clinicians the tools, along with the flexibility and adaptability, to enable better outcomes for their patients. After serving the EP community for over 20 years, the latest Prucka 3 with CardioLab truly ‘amplifies’ the EP Lab experience through a fully digital experience ready to enable the future of electrophysiology.”

New features now available as part of the latest Prucka 3 with CardioLab EP Recording system:

Enhanced Signal Filtering Capabilities including powerline harmonic removal;

including powerline harmonic removal; Dual Real-Time places a second real-time display on any of the CardioLab display monitors;

places a second real-time display on any of the CardioLab display monitors; Cycle Length on Signal labels the cycle length directly on the signal in real-time;

labels the cycle length directly on the signal in real-time; Multiple Review Windows allow for the placement of up to five review windows; and

allow for the placement of up to five review windows; and ClearMatch tags interesting morphology to create a template that can be used in review to match the two morphologies.

Prucka 3 with CardioLab EP Recording system is part of GE HealthCare’s larger cardiology care portfolio to address cardiovascular disease and key challenges faced in cardiology care today. As part of this comprehensive care pathway approach, GE HealthCare has made other recent enhancements to the portfolio including the introduction of Allia IGS Pulse, the next generation of image-guided systems designed for cardiac imaging excellence and CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation which helps visualize the history of the patient’s heart and provides guideline-directed insights to healthcare providers.

More about GE HealthCare at AF Symposium 2024

GE HealthCare’s Exhibit Booth 213 will feature opportunities for attendees to interact with the company’s latest innovations, including the Prucka 3 with CardioLab EP Recording system.

Live Case Presentation: On Saturday, February 3rd from 10:00 – 11:00 EST, attendees can view Dr. Saumil Oza, Director of Electrophysiology, perform an Electrogram Dispersion Guided Ablation procedure and present his experiences using Prucka 3 with CardioLab EP Recording System and Volta technology.

"I am excited to highlight GE HeathCare’s latest EP clinical innovation the Prucka 3 digital amplifier at this year’s AF Symposium,” shares Dr. Saumil Oza.6 "EP recording systems and their ability to record clear signals are critical to helping enable advanced technologies in the field of EP.”

For more information on the latest innovations in invasive cardiology, visit https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/invasive-cardiology.

To learn more about GE HealthCare and the company’s comprehensive suite of cardiology solutions, please visit https://www.gehealthcare.com/specialties/cardiology.

This product may not be available in your country or region. Please contact your GE HealthCare representative for more information.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

