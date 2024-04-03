GE HealthCare Introduces Caption AI on Vscan Air SL Wireless Handheld Ultrasound System to Help More Clinicians Capture Diagnostic-Quality Cardiac Images

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced the launch of Caption AI artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software for rapid cardiac assessments at the point of care on Vscan Air SL. Now, with Caption AI technology, clinicians using Vscan Air SL handheld ultrasound will have access to real-time, step-by-step guidance to capture diagnostic-quality images and automated ejection fraction estimation to help inform clinical decisions across cardiac settings. Vscan Air SL with Caption AI will debut at the 2024 American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo, taking place April 6 – 8, 2024 in Atlanta.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death globally, and the prevalence is expected to continue rising as people live longer and the population increases.1 Early detection of heart disease is critical to improving patient outcomes, but providing rapid echocardiographic assessments at the point of care can be difficult in resource-constrained facilities and practices. Vscan Air SL with Caption AI is designed to lower the threshold for healthcare professionals to be able to capture cardiac images so that even non-expert ultrasound users can take a quick look at patients’ hearts.

"With the increase of cardiovascular disease and shortage of sonographers around the globe, innovations like the Vscan Air SL with Caption AI are hugely transformative in cardiac care, supporting rapid and confident assessments at the point of care," said cardiologist Jordan B. Strom, M.D., MSc. "AI guidance has enormous potential in ultrasound due to its ability to guide experts and relatively new users in retrieving diagnostic-quality information to make timely and accurate decisions and get patients on the right path sooner."

Caption AI provides real-time visual guidance to prompt users on probe movements and includes a quality meter to ensure the user obtains the best possible images. Once an image is captured, the AutoEF feature automatically calculates a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). In addition, users can efficiently scan with AutoCapture and Save Best Clip features to capture the best quality image from each view.

The ultraportable Vscan Air SL provides high levels of depth, resolution and sensitivity in imaging performance with an industry-leading single crystal transducer technology. The latest integration of Caption AI builds on GE HealthCare’s history and innovation in handheld ultrasound—having introduced the pioneering Vscan in 2010 as the first color, pocket-sized ultrasound device—and is helping to make next-generation ultrasound care accessible to even more patients.

"The integration of Caption AI with the Vscan Air SL handheld ultrasound opens an entirely new chapter for cardiac screening. This technology empowers users with guidance and tools for high quality ultrasound scans and supports earlier detection of cardiac disease," said Roland Rott, president and CEO, Ultrasound, GE HealthCare. "The strategic acquisition of Caption Health in 2023 continues to expand the capabilities of our products and solidifies our leadership in ultrasound and the emerging artificial intelligence landscape."

The launch of Vscan Air SL with Caption AI advances GE HealthCare’s vision and efforts to strengthen precision care, joining the approximately 60 AI-enabled medical device authorizations from GE HealthCare in the United States – more than any other medical device company. Of these, approximately 30 are AI-enabled ultrasound innovations.

In addition to Vscan Air SL, GE HealthCare will also showcase its suite of innovative products and solutions across the cardiology care pathway at ACC 2024, including CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation, a digital, patient-centric clinical decision support tool, which includes the most recent ACC guidelines. Telling the story of the heart with integrated cardiology technology, the comprehensive portfolio of cardiovascular solutions delivers across the full continuum of patient care from diagnosis and treatment all the way through post-treatment monitoring.

About Vscan Air

GE HealthCare's Vscan Air offers two flexible, wireless, dual-probe handheld ultrasound options: the Vscan Air SL, which includes a sector-phased array transducer for rapid cardiac assessments, and the Vscan Air CL, which includes a curved array transducer for abdominal imaging, obstetric assessments, and more. Uniquely, both models also include a linear array transducer bringing shallow and deep scanning together on a single dual probe device suitable for a wide range of assessments. Both models provide a flexible, lightweight, wireless device that delivers crystal clear images anytime, anywhere to help accelerate diagnoses and treatment decisions. The Vscan Air SL now features Caption AI technology, providing clinicians with real-time, step-by-step guidance for confident cardiac assessments at the point of care. The Vscan Air app, available on Android™ and iOS™ devices, allows for the secure viewing of images on a mobile device so clinicians can take Vscan Air with them to every patient.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

1 World Health Organization. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). June 11, 2021. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-(cvds). Accessed April 2024.

