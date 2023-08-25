GE HealthCare Introduces Vscan Air SL, a Wireless Handheld Ultrasound Device for Rapid Assessments of Cardiac and Vascular Patients

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced the launch of Vscan Air SL – a handheld, wireless ultrasound imaging system designed for rapid cardiac and vascular assessments at the point of care to help clinicians accelerate diagnoses and treatment decisions. The latest addition to the Vscan product suite, Vscan Air SL features GE HealthCare’s proprietary SignalMax and XDclear technology that provide high levels of penetration, resolution, and sensitivity in imaging performance with an industry-leading single crystal transducer technology.

With cardiovascular disease the most prevalent disease worldwide1 often presenting in emergency situations, prompt diagnosis and treatment can be vital. The portable, wireless Vscan Air SL is designed to enable clinicians to efficiently collect and view crystal clear cardiac and vascular images at the point of care. By streamlining these workflows and avoiding overloading traditional radiology resources, clinicians can expedite care decisions to help patients receive treatment plans right away when time is of the essence.

"Having ever more powerful handheld ultrasound is a game changer for patient care,” said Guy Lloyd, M.D., FRCP, consultant cardiologist at Barts Heart Center, University College London Hospitals and clinical director for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Investigations. "Whether on the ward or in general practice, being able to provide high-quality imaging at the point of care means rapid diagnosis and rapid treatment.”

With Vscan Air SL, clinicians have a pocket-sized, portable tool that allows for clear, whole-body scanning and secure viewing of images. In addition, through Vscan Air + Digital Tools, clinicians have access to subscriptions that can connect them to a suite of easy-to-use solutions designed to improve workflow with secure collaboration, image, and device management features.

"Vscan Air SL enables clinicians to make quick cardiac assessments and adds to our broad portfolio of ultrasound technologies to help further inform clinical decision making at the point of care,” said Dietmar Seifriedsberger, Global General Manager, Point of Care and Handheld Ultrasound at GE HealthCare. "This newest innovation demonstrates our commitment to providing integrated solutions resulting in better standard of care delivery — and ultimately helping clinicians improve patient outcomes.”

GE HealthCare pioneered the first color pocket-sized ultrasound, Vscan, in 2010 and has since continued to revolutionize the way clinicians treat patients. In 2021, GE HealthCare introduced one of the smallest and most lightweight handheld ultrasound devices with the Vscan Air CL. To date, there are more than 50,000 systems from the Vscan product suite in the pockets of clinicians, impacting the care of more than an estimated 100 million patients worldwide.2 Vscan Air CL and SL continue the company’s commitment to innovation and transforming the clinical exam by making it easier to acquire high quality ultrasound images.

GE HealthCare is showcasing Vscan Air SL at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2023 annual meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands Friday, August 25 – Monday, August 28 in booth #H500. The booth features the theme "Know. Now.” with information and resources to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of cardiovascular disease for better patient outcomes.

Vscan Air SL is currently commercially available in key countries throughout Europe and Asia as well as Australia and New Zealand. In the United States, Vscan Air SL is 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will become commercially available this quarter.

For more information about the GE HealthCare Vscan Air wireless handheld ultrasound, please visit gehealthcare.com.

About Vscan Air

GE HealthCare's Vscan Air offers two flexible, wireless, dual-probe handheld ultrasound options: the new Vscan Air SL, which includes a sector-phased array transducer for rapid cardiac assessments, and the Vscan Air CL, which includes a curved array transducer for abdominal imaging, obstetric assessments, and more. Uniquely, both models also include a linear array transducer bringing shallow and deep scanning together on a single dual probe device suitable for a wide range of assessments. Both models provide a flexible, lightweight, wireless device that delivers crystal clear images anytime, anywhere to help accelerate diagnoses and treatment decisions. The Vscan Air app, available on Android™ and iOS™ devices, allows for the secure viewing of images on a mobile device so clinicians can take Vscan Air with them to every patient.

About GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

