GE HealthCare Reports Results From Phase 1 Study Of Manganese-based Macrocyclic MRI Contrast Agent

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Monday announced results from the Phase 1 study of its manganese-based macrocyclic magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agent. The data showed that this contrast agent was well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

These results were presented at the 2024 bi-annual Contrast Media Research symposium in Oslo, Norway.

GE HealthCare said that this manganese-based contrast agent has comparable relaxivity, that is, the ability to enhance signal intensity, to commonly used gadolinium-based agents and is expected to be diagnostically similar to them. Also, manganese, which is naturally occurring, can be effectively eliminated from the body.

"Along with its suitable image-enhancing properties, this manganese-based agent could be a viable alternative to gadolinium, particularly in light of perceived concerns relating to gadolinium retention and the potential impact of post-patient excreted gadolinium in the environment," the company said in a statement.