30.04.2024 12:37:12

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $374 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $413 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $4.650 billion from $4.707 billion last year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $374 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.650 Bln vs. $4.707 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.35

Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

