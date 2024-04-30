|
30.04.2024 12:37:12
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $374 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $413 million or $0.90 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $4.650 billion from $4.707 billion last year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $374 Mln. vs. $189 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.650 Bln vs. $4.707 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.35
