GE HealthCare Technologies Prices 13 Mln Share Offering At $82.25/shr

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Friday priced the previously announced secondary offering of 13 million shares at $82.25 per share.

GE HealthCare is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are serving as the lead joint book-running managers for the Offering.