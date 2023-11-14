14.11.2023 14:00:00

GE HealthCare to Hold Fireside Chat with Citi Medtech Analyst at RSNA 2023

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), is announcing today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Arduini, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jay Saccaro, will hold a fireside chat from the RSNA 2023 annual meeting on Wednesday, November 29th at 9:15 am ET/8:15 am CT. The discussion will be hosted by Joanne Wuensch, Managing Director, Equity Research – Medical Technology at Citi.

This live webcast can be accessed by visiting GE HealthCare’s Investor Relations website here https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events, where it will also be archived.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website gehealthcare.com for more information.

