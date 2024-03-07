GE HealthCare to Spotlight Industry-Leading AI-Enabled Portfolio and Digital Solutions at HIMSS 2024

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will showcase its industry-leading portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices and digital solutions in Booth 2500 at the Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, FL from March 11-15, 2024.

In the U.S., clinicians spend nearly twice as much time working with electronic health records as working with patients.i This challenge is only increasing as healthcare data grows in volume, size and associated costs to manage it – leaving 97% of data produced in U.S. hospitals unused today.ii To help care teams make better use of this data, GE HealthCare is leveraging AI to help ease clinical workflows, enabling care teams to enhance precision care.

"At GE HealthCare, we understand the critical challenges healthcare providers face, from staffing shortages to complex workflows. Our AI-enabled portfolio, including our Command Center Software Platform, Edison True PACS, and Venue Family ultrasound systems with Caption Guidance, is designed to directly address these issues. By integrating AI into our products, we enable clinicians to make better use of data, streamline their workflows, and enhance patient care. Products like Vscan Air epitomize our commitment to providing flexible, efficient solutions. With these innovations, we’re not just delivering advanced technology; we’re offering practical solutions that have a real impact on both clinicians and patients, ensuring healthcare delivery is both effective and compassionate in today’s demanding environment,” said Taha Kass-Hout, MD, MS, Chief Technology and Science Officer, GE HealthCare.

GE HealthCare’s devices top the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) list of AI-enabled medical devices with 58 listed 510(k) clearances or authorizations in the U.S. to date. At HIMSS 2024, GE HealthCare will be exhibiting the following medical devices and digital solutions:

App Orchestrator: App Orchestrator, an application orchestration solution, gives customers easy access to multiple apps from multiple companies. Compatible with most major PACS systems, App Orchestrator integrates these apps into the provider’s existing workflow, eliminating the need for a user to trigger each app.

App Orchestrator, an application orchestration solution, gives customers easy access to multiple apps from multiple companies. Compatible with most major PACS systems, App Orchestrator integrates these apps into the provider’s existing workflow, eliminating the need for a user to trigger each app. CardioVisio Powered by Centricity Cardio Enterprise iii : CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation is a digital tool designed to assist clinicians in visualizing longitudinal data relevant for disease progression from multiple data sources. This integrated system leverages organized data like imaging report and waveform analysis reports in the cardiology care pathway and provide evidence based clinical decision support based on up to date AFib guidelines.

CardioVisio for Atrial Fibrillation is a digital tool designed to assist clinicians in visualizing longitudinal data relevant for disease progression from multiple data sources. This integrated system leverages organized data like imaging report and waveform analysis reports in the cardiology care pathway and provide evidence based clinical decision support based on up to date AFib guidelines. Command Center Software Platform: Command Center Software Platform provides a real-time and predictive control system for ongoing patient care orchestration. The platform integrates streaming data from the EMR and other source systems, connects dots, and applies AI to put crucial insights at the hands of caregivers and leaders via "Tiles.” A Tile is a decision support application within the Command Center Software Platform. Tiles enable teams to take action with real time & cross-system insight. Other Command Center tiles include Capacity Expediter Tile, Patient Manager Tile and Boarders & Transfers Intake Tile.

Command Center Software Platform provides a real-time and predictive control system for ongoing patient care orchestration. The platform integrates streaming data from the EMR and other source systems, connects dots, and applies AI to put crucial insights at the hands of caregivers and leaders via "Tiles.” A Tile is a decision support application within the Command Center Software Platform. Tiles enable teams to take action with real time & cross-system insight. Other Command Center tiles include Capacity Expediter Tile, Patient Manager Tile and Boarders & Transfers Intake Tile. Edison True PACS: Edison True PACS is a diagnostic imaging and workflow solution designed to help enable radiologist to be more efficient and precise. It supports organizations to improve workflow efficiency by leveraging the latest PACS technology. At HIMSS 2024, AWS will be in the GE HealthCare booth to support exploring these solutions.

Edison True PACS is a diagnostic imaging and workflow solution designed to help enable radiologist to be more efficient and precise. It supports organizations to improve workflow efficiency by leveraging the latest PACS technology. At HIMSS 2024, AWS will be in the GE HealthCare booth to support exploring these solutions. Portrait Mobile Wireless and Wearable Monitoring Solution: Portrait Mobile enables real-time continuous monitoring with a personalized view of the patient’s vitals to aid early detection of deterioration while keeping patients mobile during critical recovery periods, especially after surgery or discharge from the intensive care unit. Portrait Mobile’s routable communications architecture enables hospitals to leverage their existing network infrastructure when deploying the system, potentially reducing installation and maintenance costs. And by adopting IHE/HL7 ® standards, Portrait Mobile can easily integrate with EMR systems to enable ADT workflows for admit and discharge, publish clinical documentation to patient records or connect with other third-party platforms such as a distributed alert system.

Portrait Mobile enables real-time continuous monitoring with a personalized view of the patient’s vitals to aid early detection of deterioration while keeping patients mobile during critical recovery periods, especially after surgery or discharge from the intensive care unit. Portrait Mobile’s routable communications architecture enables hospitals to leverage their existing network infrastructure when deploying the system, potentially reducing installation and maintenance costs. And by adopting IHE/HL7 standards, Portrait Mobile can easily integrate with EMR systems to enable ADT workflows for admit and discharge, publish clinical documentation to patient records or connect with other third-party platforms such as a distributed alert system. ReadySee Asset Management & Network Supervision Solution : ReadySee helps clinical engineering and healthcare IT professionals ensure their devices and networks are ready to go, so clinical teams can be ready to care for their patients. ReadySee provides granular visibility into devices and networks; proactive inventory management; and automatic monitoring to get ahead of any traffic flow or infrastructure issues so teams can proactively manage and prioritize risk.

ReadySee helps clinical engineering and healthcare IT professionals ensure their devices and networks are ready to go, so clinical teams can be ready to care for their patients. ReadySee provides granular visibility into devices and networks; proactive inventory management; and automatic monitoring to get ahead of any traffic flow or infrastructure issues so teams can proactively manage and prioritize risk. Virtual Care-at-Home: Through a new collaboration, GE HealthCare will extend its current portfolio of inpatient monitoring solutions by offering Biofourmis virtual care-at-home solutions to customers, so care teams can have a longitudinal patient view beyond the hospital setting. Already existing GE HealthCare FlexAcuity monitoring solutions in combination with GE HealthCare’s virtual care solutions like Mural ICU, Command Center and Digital CMU in the hospital setting adapt to rapidly changing patient needs and are built on a legacy of innovation.

Through a new collaboration, GE HealthCare will extend its current portfolio of inpatient monitoring solutions by offering Biofourmis virtual care-at-home solutions to customers, so care teams can have a longitudinal patient view beyond the hospital setting. Already existing GE HealthCare FlexAcuity monitoring solutions in combination with GE HealthCare’s virtual care solutions like Mural ICU, Command Center and Digital CMU in the hospital setting adapt to rapidly changing patient needs and are built on a legacy of innovation. Venue Family with Caption Guidance: Venue Family point-of-care ultrasound systems now feature Caption Guidance, AI-driven technology that provides real-time guidance to users for capturing diagnostic-quality cardiac images. The Venue Family is the first among GE HealthCare ultrasound products to incorporate this scan guidance technology following the company’s acquisition of Caption Health last year. Caption Guidance is an optional add-on that offers new capabilities at the point of care, supporting clinicians in a wide range of clinical settings and practices such as emergency departments, critical care wards, and anesthesiology.

Venue Family point-of-care ultrasound systems now feature Caption Guidance, AI-driven technology that provides real-time guidance to users for capturing diagnostic-quality cardiac images. The Venue Family is the first among GE HealthCare ultrasound products to incorporate this scan guidance technology following the company’s acquisition of Caption Health last year. Caption Guidance is an optional add-on that offers new capabilities at the point of care, supporting clinicians in a wide range of clinical settings and practices such as emergency departments, critical care wards, and anesthesiology. Vscan Air and Vscan Digital Tools: GE HealthCare's Vscan Air offers two flexible, wireless, dual-probe handheld ultrasound options: the new Vscan Air SL, which includes a sector-phased array transducer for rapid cardiac assessments, and the Vscan Air CL, which includes a curved array transducer for abdominal imaging, obstetric assessments, and more. Uniquely, both models also include a linear array transducer bringing shallow and deep scanning together on a single dual probe device suitable for a wide range of assessments. Both models provide a flexible, lightweight, wireless device that delivers crystal clear images anytime, anywhere to help accelerate diagnoses and treatment decisions. With Vscan Digital Tools, users are connected to a suite of user-centric digital tools through an optional Vscan Air subscription. The tools can help improve workflow with secure collaboration and image management solutions.

GE HealthCare's Vscan Air offers two flexible, wireless, dual-probe handheld ultrasound options: the new Vscan Air SL, which includes a sector-phased array transducer for rapid cardiac assessments, and the Vscan Air CL, which includes a curved array transducer for abdominal imaging, obstetric assessments, and more. Uniquely, both models also include a linear array transducer bringing shallow and deep scanning together on a single dual probe device suitable for a wide range of assessments. Both models provide a flexible, lightweight, wireless device that delivers crystal clear images anytime, anywhere to help accelerate diagnoses and treatment decisions. With Vscan Digital Tools, users are connected to a suite of user-centric digital tools through an optional Vscan Air subscription. The tools can help improve workflow with secure collaboration and image management solutions. Verisound: Verisound is GE HealthCare’s full suite of Digital and AI solutions, inclusive of reporting, fleet management, and collaboration tools. All products under this umbrella are developed to assist clinicians in simplifying the ultrasound workflow and allowing them to spend more time with patients.

GE HealthCare presentations and collaboration activities at HIMSS 2024 include:

Monday, March 11: AI in Healthcare Forum: Unleashing the Potential of Foundation Models (11:15 AM – 11:30 AM ET, Hall F [WF3])

Tuesday, March 12: Scaling Hospital to Home Transitions and the Evolving Role of Digital Care Solutions Breakfast Briefing (7:00 AM – 8:15 AM ET, W203A) Lunch & Learn on Empowering your Health System Transformation Journey (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET, W203B)

Wednesday, March 13: Breakfast Briefing on Charting Your Course to Cloud Enterprise Imaging (7:00 AM – 8:15 AM ET, W203A) Views from the Top: The Future of AI in Healthcare – The Future of AI in Healthcare: Challenges, Collaborations, and Innovations (8:30 AM – 9:30 AM ET, W224E)

Thursday, March 14: Lunch & Learn on Improving Access to Care with AI and Automation (11:00 AM – 12:15 PM ET, W202B)



For more information on GE HealthCare solutions at HIMSS, visit Booth 2500 or the HIMSS 2024 event page.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

i RBC Capital Markets. Episode 1: The healthcare data explosion. Accessed September 28, 2023. https://www.rbccm.com/en/gib/healthcare/episode/the_healthcare_data_explosion#content-panel ii Deloitte. Health data: a holistic approach to unlock the value of health data. Accessed September 25, 2023. https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/be/Documents/life-sciences-health-care/Health%20Data.pdf iii CentricityTM Cardio Enterprise is a solution comprised of Centricity TM Universal Viewer and CentricityTM Cardio Workflow

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307507088/en/