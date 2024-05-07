Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Behavioral Health Hospital in Danville

Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company held a ceremony today to celebrate the start of construction on its previously announced state-of-the-art, 96-bed behavioral health hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania. The event occurred on the site of the new center at 206 Maria Hall Drive in Danville.

Named Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Danville, the hospital is slated to open in the spring of 2025 and will offer inpatient, intensive outpatient and ECT treatment programs, supporting Geisinger’s mission to serve the more than 1.2 million people across 45 counties in Pennsylvania in its service area. The hospital will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in central Pennsylvania.

The hospital will provide care for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of behavioral health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This array of acute behavioral health services provides a level of care unparalleled in central Pennsylvania, especially for children and adolescents.

The new hospital will also serve as a teaching hospital, training students and residents from Geisinger’s College of Health Sciences, many of whom will go on to practice in central Pennsylvania and carry forth Geisinger’s mission to improve the health and well-being of the region.

"The need for behavioral health resources is a national issue that we also face here in central Pennsylvania,” said Terry Gilliland, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Geisinger. "This facility will be an important part of the solution to help us deliver on Geisinger’s mission to make better health easier for the communities we serve by expanding and enhancing access to behavioral health services.”

"We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to introduce this new facility to Danville and the surrounding communities,” said Chris Hunter, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare. "We are so proud to work together with Geisinger to expand upon their legacy of compassionate care in this area. This hospital, like all across the Geisinger network, will become a strong member of the community, collaborating with all organizations, hospitals and first responders.”

The new hospital is the second hospital in Pennsylvania built by the joint venture between Geisinger and Acadia. Geisinger and Acadia opened a similar hospital in Moosic in August 2023. These two new hospitals will allow Geisinger to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center, providing additional capacity to those hospitals.

