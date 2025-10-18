Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
|
18.10.2025 07:38:43
Genentech's Giredestrant Combo Shows Strong Phase III Results In Advanced Breast Cancer Trial
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced positive results from the Phase III evERA Breast Cancer study. The data revealed that giredestrant in combination with everolimus significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death—known as progression-free survival (PFS)—by 44% in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population and by 62% in the ESR1-mutated population, compared to standard-of-care endocrine therapy plus everolimus.
The evERA study is evaluating this investigational combination in patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. All participants had previously been treated with a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy.
The giredestrant combination was well tolerated, with no new safety signals observed—including no cases of photopsia. While overall survival data remain immature, a clear positive trend was noted in both the ITT and ESR1-mutated groups.
If approved, giredestrant plus everolimus would become the first and only oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) combination available for patients in the post-CDK inhibitor setting.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
13.10.25
|Roche-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: FDA-Zulassung für Alzheimer-Diagnose-Test (Dow Jones)
|
03.10.25
|Roche-Aktie gewinnt: US-Zulassung für Lungenkrebs-Kombi erhalten (finanzen.at)
|
01.09.25
|Roche-Aktie schwächelt: Roche beginnt Phase-3-Test für Blutdruckmittel (Dow Jones)
|
21.07.25
|Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche meldet Rückschlag in COPD-Studie - Hauptziel verfehlt (Dow Jones)
|
23.06.25
|Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Phase-III-Studienergebnisse zu Lunsumio fallen positiv aus (Dow Jones)
|
23.05.25
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: Neue Hoffnung für Millionen - FDA gibt grünes Licht für Roches Susvimo (Dow Jones)
|
24.04.25
|Roche-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Roche überzeugt mit stabilem Wachstum und bestätigtem Ausblick (Dow Jones)
|
22.04.25
|Roche-Aktie in Rot: Roche kündigt langfristige Milliardeninvestition in den USA an (Dow Jones)