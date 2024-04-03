|
03.04.2024 17:30:10
General Meeting of mobilezone holding ltd approves a dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.90)
|
mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, April 3, 2024
At today’s mobilezone holding ltd General Meeting, 49.9 percent of the share capital, or 65.0 percent of registered shares with voting rights, were represented.
The shareholders voted in favour of all the proposals from the Board of Directors. Among other things, the following was approved:
At the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors, Lea Sonderegger was appointed Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
The minutes of the meeting are available on the Investor Relations website of mobilezone
About mobilezone
News Source: mobilezone holding AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1872759
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1872759 03.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mobilezone agmehr Nachrichten
|
03.04.24
|Generalversammlung der mobilezone holding ag genehmigt Dividende von CHF 0.90 (Vorjahr: CHF 0.90) (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|General Meeting of mobilezone holding ltd approves a dividend of CHF 0.90 (previous year: CHF 0.90) (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|SIX-Handel SPI notiert am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI zeigt sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Dienstagshandel in Zürich: SPI zum Start ohne Schwung (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|SPI-Titel mobilezone-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein mobilezone-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: Das macht der SPI nachmittags (finanzen.at)