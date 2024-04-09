General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Today, the 12th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd was held at the Theater Casino Zug, attended by 214 shareholders. A total of 80.2% of the voting share capital was represented. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting of Shareholders decided to distribute a total of CHF 22.4 million to shareholders for the 2023 financial year. The ordinary gross dividend (subject to withholding tax) is CHF 4.40 per series A registered share and CHF 44.00 per series B registered share. After payment of Swiss withholding tax of 35%, this results in a net dividend of CHF 2.86 per series A registered share and CHF 28.60 per series B registered share. Payment of the net dividend will take place as of Monday, 15 April 2024 (payment date).

All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were confirmed for a further term of one year. Beat Schwab was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Johannes Stöckli and Annelies Häcki Buhofer were re-elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. In a consultative vote, the General Meeting of Shareholders expressed its agreement with the remuneration report and approved the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Group management. The shareholders elected KPMG Ltd, Zug, as the auditors for the 2024 financial year for the first time.

The 13th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zug Estates Holding Ltd will be held on 10 April 2025.