Genmab's Phase 2 Data: Acasunlimab Combination Shows Promise In Metastatic NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of acasunlimab in combination with pembrolizumab administered every 6 weeks suggesting that a potential meaningful impact on patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The companies announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating acasunlimab (DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB), an investigational bispecific antibody also known as GEN1046/BNT311, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L(1)-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who had disease progression following one or more prior lines of anti-PD(L)1-containing treatment.

The results showed a 12-month overall survival rate of 69%, a median overall survival of 17.5 months, and a 30% overall response rate at the time of data cut-off in patients treated with the combination of acasunlimab and pembrolizumab every six weeks.

Adverse events were consistent with the safety profiles of the individual drugs and treatment related adverse events were primarily grade 1 and 2.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.