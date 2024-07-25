Gilead's New Data Reinforce Biktarvy As Long-Term HIV Treatment Option; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), Thursday announced a new five-year clinical and real-world data, which reinforce Biktarvy as a long-term treatment option for a diverse range of people with HIV.

The data demonstrated the durability and long-term safety profile of Biktarvy in Hispanic/Latine people with HIV by maintaining high levels of virologic suppression.

Biktarvy also maintained the same in people aged 50 years and older having HIV with comorbidities, according to data from the Bictegravir Single Tablet Regimen study.

Meanwhile, the data from ARTISTRY-1 study showed that the combination of bictegravir and lenacapavir sustained viral suppression in HIV patients with complex treatment regimens.

Further, the data supported the company's ongoing clinical development of once-weekly oral HIV treatment regimen - GS-4182 and GS-1720.

Also, the results of a resistance analysis from a previous study showed high rates of virologic suppression were maintained for six months with twice-yearly dosing of lenacapavir and broadly neutralizing antibodies. Currently, Gilead's stock is trading at $76.15, up 3.66 percent on the Nasdaq.