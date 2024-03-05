Global Student Innovation Challenge Calls on Next-Generation Leaders to Tackle Water Security

Global water technology leader Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is inviting high school and university students worldwide to develop solutions to the world’s biggest water challenges by joining the 2024 Global Student Innovation Challenge.

Innovators aged between 13-25 can submit ideas to tackle three global problems: reducing plastic ocean waste, lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and minimizing water waste – all of which supports more secure and resilient water systems for communities.

During the 8-week challenge, which begins on March 15, students will be mentored by leading water industry experts and learn about key water challenges and concepts. The top teams will share a $20,000 prize pool and can join the Xylem Ignite Innovation Incubator to further develop their solutions. The deadline for submissions is May 8, 2024.

"We’re at an inflection point for water - with intensifying challenges, but also enormous opportunity to solve these issues through innovation," said Austin Alexander, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Impact at Xylem. "Innovative and ambitious ideas are vital to tackling these challenges. Our Global Student Innovation Challenge harnesses the vision and ingenuity of the next generation of water leaders to advance water security globally.”

In 2023, more than 1,000 students from 78 countries participated in the Global Student Innovation Challenge. Team WASTE2H from Portugal won the grand prize in the high school category for their approach to reducing the water intensity of green hydrogen production. The winners in the university category, The Ocean Rescuers Team from India, Hong Kong, and Pakistan, were recognized for their system to identify, map, and propose solutions for waterways impacted by plastic pollution.

To learn more, visit innovationchallenge.xylem.com.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305474258/en/