|
05.03.2024 11:00:00
Global Student Innovation Challenge Calls on Next-Generation Leaders to Tackle Water Security
Global water technology leader Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is inviting high school and university students worldwide to develop solutions to the world’s biggest water challenges by joining the 2024 Global Student Innovation Challenge.
Innovators aged between 13-25 can submit ideas to tackle three global problems: reducing plastic ocean waste, lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and minimizing water waste – all of which supports more secure and resilient water systems for communities.
During the 8-week challenge, which begins on March 15, students will be mentored by leading water industry experts and learn about key water challenges and concepts. The top teams will share a $20,000 prize pool and can join the Xylem Ignite Innovation Incubator to further develop their solutions. The deadline for submissions is May 8, 2024.
"We’re at an inflection point for water - with intensifying challenges, but also enormous opportunity to solve these issues through innovation," said Austin Alexander, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Impact at Xylem. "Innovative and ambitious ideas are vital to tackling these challenges. Our Global Student Innovation Challenge harnesses the vision and ingenuity of the next generation of water leaders to advance water security globally.”
In 2023, more than 1,000 students from 78 countries participated in the Global Student Innovation Challenge. Team WASTE2H from Portugal won the grand prize in the high school category for their approach to reducing the water intensity of green hydrogen production. The winners in the university category, The Ocean Rescuers Team from India, Hong Kong, and Pakistan, were recognized for their system to identify, map, and propose solutions for waterways impacted by plastic pollution.
To learn more, visit innovationchallenge.xylem.com.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305474258/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xylem Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Xylem-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Xylem-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Xylem von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Xylem-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Xylem-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|Ausblick: Xylem präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Xylem-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Xylem von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Xylem-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Xylem legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)