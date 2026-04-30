General Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008
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30.04.2026 19:34:00
GM Doesn't Get Enough Credit for This Overlooked Revenue Stream
General Motors (NYSE: GM) has done a lot of good things for investors in recent years. It's repurchased billions in stock, turned around its money-losing operations in China, navigated choppy industry waters with speed bumps that include chip shortages and tariffs, and nearly doubled the S&P 500's return over the past three years.GM's first quarter had another solid earnings report, but one aspect of the Detroit automaker's business is in early stages and isn't getting enough credit for its potential.Image source: General Motors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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