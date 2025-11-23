Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
23.11.2025 11:03:00
Goldman Sachs Just Delivered Fantastic News For 2 Major Warren Buffett Stocks (and the Rest of Berkshire Too!)
The proliferation of renewable energy sources like solar and wind isn't happening quite as quickly as initially expected, postponing the point in time where the world's consumption of crude oil and natural gas stops finally stops growing and starts shrinking.That's the overall take from investment bank Goldman Sachs' analysts, anyway. In a recent research report, they suggested that the planet's daily consumption of oil will likely grow from last year's average of 103.5 million barrels per day to 113 million in 2040, driven by a combination of growing demand for jet fuel, AI data centers' soaring need for power, and slower-than-anticipated uptake of electric vehicles. This outlook adds five years to Goldman Sachs' previous belief that the world would reach "peak oil" in 2035.This shift has implications for all stocks within the energy sector, and plenty of stocks outside of it. It's Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), however, that's arguably positioned to experience the most unexpected benefit of crude oil's now-lengthened lifespan.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
