Norwegian Cruise Line Aktie
WKN DE: A1KBL8 / ISIN: BMG667211046
|
09.12.2025 23:49:24
Goldman Sachs Just Upgraded Viking Holdings Stock to a Buy and Cut Norwegian Cruise Line. Here's Which Stock Could Soar In 2026 and Beyond.
Cruise stocks have been a surprising bright spot during a time of economic anxiety and worries about inflation.While some consumer-facing stocks like fast-casual chains and apparel companies have been seeing sales headwinds, cruise stocks have continued to deliver solid results. Of the three major cruise stocks, Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), Norwegian has been a laggard in the post-pandemic era as it's reported weaker net yield, or price, growth, and its occupancy rates have improved at a slower rate than its peers.Now, Goldman Sachs sees further pressure building on Norwegian. The investment bank downgraded Norwegian from buy to neutral and lowered its price target from $23 to $21, due to market saturation in the Caribbean and Norwegian's overexposure to that market. Norwegian is also investing in more growth in that region at a rate that's well above the industry's.
