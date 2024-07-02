02.07.2024 21:48:39

Google Launches $250,000 Bug Bounty Program For KVM Exploits

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google has announced a new bug bounty program, named kvmCTF, to help find vulnerabilities in the Kernel-based Virtual Machine or KVM hypervisor.

The program offers a reward of upto $250,000 for successfully achieving a full virtual machine escape exploit, which refers to a vulnerability in hypervisor that allows malicious code to break free and execute on the underlying host system.

During the program, the participants could reserve time slots to access a guest VM hosted in a lab environment to conduct a guest-to-host attack.

"The goal of the attack must be to exploit a zero day vulnerability in the KVM subsystem of the host kernel. If successful, the attacker will obtain a flag that proves their accomplishment in exploiting the vulnerability," Google explained in a blog post.

The company hopes that the project would help in identifying virtual machine escapes, arbitrary code execution flaws, information disclosure issues, and denial-of-service or DoS bugs, according to Securityweek.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten