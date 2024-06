Google opens access to 2 million context window of Gemini 1.5 Pro

Google has opened access to the 2-million-token context window of the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model. The company also is giving developers access to code execution capabilities in the Gemini API and making the Gemma 2 model available in Google AI Studio.These announcements were made on June 27. The 2-million-token context window of Gemini 1.5 Pro, previously available via a waitlist, now is available for all developers.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel