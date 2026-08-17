Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

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17.08.2026 16:28:00

Got $200? 1 Quantum Computing ETF to Buy Right Now.

If you have $200 and want to point it at something that feels like the future, Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ: QTUM) is a serious contender instead of a science project. When you buy this ETF, you're buying a basket of companies that are already building, selling, and using the hardware and software that could redefine what "computing power" means over the next couple of decades. QTUM tracks the BlueStar Machine Learning and Quantum Computing Index, which sounds abstract until you look at what's inside. The fund holds around 80 to 90 stocks tied to quantum computing and advanced machine learning, with most of the weight in technology names that already ship products and services. You get pure play quantum companies like D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and Rigetti (NASDAQ: RGTI), which are building different kinds of quantum machines and cloud services, alongside more established names that embed quantum and AI capabilities into chips, data platforms, and security tools. Also, companies in that index generally need to generate at least 50% of their revenue or operating activity from quantum-computing-related products or activities. Owning a single early-stage quantum stock is like betting your $200 on one lab's approach to physics. QTUM lets you spread that bet across multiple hardware and software paths, as well as larger firms that can absorb setbacks and keep funding research. You are buying the ecosystem, not one experiment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 9,07 0,67% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs

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