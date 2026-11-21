Five hundred dollars doesn't stretch very far anymore. It buys a nice pair of headphones, a few weeks of groceries, or one good weekend away. It can also get you a small stake in one of the strangest machines anybody is trying to build.

The idea behind quantum computing is easier to picture than it sounds. A regular computer bit works like a light switch: on or off. A qubit is closer to a dimmer that can sit anywhere in between, and when qubits are linked, they can work together to explore a huge number of possibilities. The problem is that qubits are as fragile as a soufflé. A tiny bit of heat or vibration and the whole thing collapses.

The fix is the "logical qubit," a team of physical qubits that works like a choir. If one singer drifts off key, the others hold the note. Whoever builds lots of reliable logical qubits first wins the race.

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