Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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10.07.2026 16:00:00
Greg Abel Built a $31 Billion Berkshire Stake in Alphabet
It didn't take Greg Abel long to push his chips to the middle of the table when betting on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) inherited a relatively new position in the AI and tech company when he took over for Warren Buffett at the beginning of 2026. He has since expanded on that investment, while at the same time trimming Berkshire's vaunted portfolio of several unwanted stocks.Now Berkshire Hathaway has a $31.1 billion stake in Alphabet, a significant investment for a company that it didn't even own a year ago. Alphabet makes up more than 9% of the conglomerate's entire $342 billion investment portfolio. Here's how he did it -- and where Alphabet appears to be headed next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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