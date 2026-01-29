Group 1 Automotive Aktie

Group 1 Automotive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 910163 / ISIN: US3989051095

29.01.2026 11:34:34

Group 1 Automotive Q4 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI), on Thursday, reported higher net income in the fourth quarter despite a modest increase in revenue compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income available to shares declined to $43.1 million from $92.9 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $3.47 versus $7.08 last year.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations available to shares declined to $103.8 million from $131.3

Adjusted earnings per share were $8.49 versus $10.02 last year.

On average, seven analysts had expected the company to report $9.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Income from operations declined to $139.3 million from $193.7 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $5.58 billion from $5.55 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Group 1 Automotive is 0.11% lesser at $395.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Group 1 Automotive Inc. 298,00 -9,15% Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.