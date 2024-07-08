Growing Data Focus Draws U.S. Firms Toward Google Cloud

More enterprises in the U.S. are turning to Google Cloud as they recognize its unique strengths in data management, analytics and AI, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. finds that Google Cloud platforms and technology stacks such as Anthos and Apigee have grown significantly over the last one to two years in the U.S. Organizations in healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing and other industries are using Google Cloud’s advanced AI and ML features to improve decision-making, scalability and operational efficiency.

"U.S. companies are accelerating digital transformation so they can become more agile and quickly bring new products and services to market,” said Anay Nawathe, director, ISG Enterprise Cloud. "These initiatives are boosting demand for Google Cloud and services from Google partners.”

Enterprises across diverse U.S. industries need cloud tools and services tailored to their specific needs, the report says. Google Cloud is collaborating with vendors, startups, traditional service providers and system integrators to offer specialized solutions and domain expertise, and these relationships are driving more engagement.

The increasing focus on security, compliance and data governance in the U.S., as in other regions, is also leading organizations toward Google Cloud and solutions developed on its infrastructure by ecosystem partners, ISG says. Especially in highly regulated industries, organizations are exploring dedicated cloud environments built on Google Cloud infrastructure, looking to Google as a trusted partner to protect their sensitive data and intellectual property. Advanced technologies such as encryption, data masking and AI-driven threat detection are becoming essential to data security and compliance.

Generative AI (GenAI) stacks and algorithms from Google Labs are now integrated into platforms such as Gemini and Bard, and U.S. enterprises across advertising, entertainment, healthcare, finance and other industries are beginning to adopt and experiment with these features, the report says. They see opportunities to use GenAI in applications including content generation, coding support, customer service and personalized user experiences.

"Google’s GenAI advancements are motivating a new wave of creativity and innovation across many industries in the U.S.,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

More organizations are also turning to Google Cloud for SAP modernization, especially in brownfield implementations, ISG says. Increasingly, they are using AI, ML and even GenAI tools to automate tasks, enhance decision-making and glean insights from SAP processes.

The report also explores other trends affecting the Google Cloud ecosystem in the U.S., including the increasing use of Google Workspace to support hybrid work modes and the democratization of AI in the cloud, driven in part by Google and its partners.

For more insights into the Google Cloud-related challenges U.S. enterprises face, including the need for advanced technical skills and cloud cost management benchmarks, plus ISG’s advice on overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names HCLTech, LTIMindtree and Rackspace Technology as Leaders in four quadrants each and Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in three quadrants each. Genpact and Quantiphi are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Deloitte is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Eviden (Atos), Fractal Analytics, HCLTech, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Quantiphi and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Genpact is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Google Cloud ecosystem providers. Genpact earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Genpact, Persistent Systems and VVDN Technologies.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708744966/en/