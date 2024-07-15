Guidewire Announces Acini as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Acini, technology and business specialists bringing a better digital experience to the insurance industry, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting Alliance partner at the Select level serving insurance companies in EMEA and North America. Recently, Acini was recognized as the third place winner of Guidewire’s DEVHack Virtual Hackathon and named a finalist in the 2024 British Insurance Technology Awards by Insurance Post.

Acini is dedicated to transforming the insurance industry through technology and expertise, supported by a team with an average of 12 years of experience in General Insurance, Specialty Lines, and the London Market. Acini ensures service excellence with its commitment to hiring seasoned professionals with deep knowledge of the insurance industry and Guidewire and significant investment in continued Guidewire education of its team. Acini’s clients benefit from tailored solutions and expert guidance.

"We're thrilled to achieve Guidewire PartnerConnect's Consulting Select status. This milestone acknowledges our team's dedication and our clients' trust in us for their critical Guidewire projects. As a Select partner, we're fueled to exceed customer expectations and deliver top-notch solutions,” said Rafal Durasiewicz, Co-founder, Acini.

"We congratulate Acini for their efforts thus far, and we are pleased to welcome them as a Select partner in our PartnerConnect program," said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances at Guidewire. "The collaboration with Acini forms an expert team focused on the digital transformation of Guidewire customers. We look forward to the innovation they will bring to our shared customers in the future."

About Acini

At Acini, our team of experts brings in-depth, practical business and technology experience to collaborate with insurance companies, managing agents, MGAs, brokers, and the broader market. We prioritize the end customer experience and ensure the best technology and architecture fit for each purpose.

Our team comprises analysts, developers, testers, project managers, and product owners, capable of augmenting customer teams or managing end-to-end projects. We have partnered with various international insurers, including those in the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, and the London Market / specialty carriers, honing our skills in the specific needs of the insurance industry.

We have led and been responsible for a range of projects, including business transformations, policy administration, billing and claims platform replacements, digital portals, integrations, reconciliations, reporting, and London Market messaging. Our expertise ensures that we deliver exceptional solutions tailored to the unique requirements of our clients. For more information visit acini.pl.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 24,000+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

