Guidewire Announces Kano Evoleen as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that the Kano Evoleen Consortium has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level serving insurance companies in EMEA.

Kano Evoleen merges the talents and expertise of Kano Consulting and evoleen.byGecko (EVB). Together, both firms bring strong expertise in Guidewire implementations to the partnership, established specifically to enable the success of Guidewire customers in the French market. Kano Evoleen partners with customers to help solve their biggest challenges through the implementation of innovative solutions. Kano Evoleen’s team of highly skilled consultants work closely with customers to make digital transformation and operational efficiency a reality. Kano Evoleen is continually working to grow its Guidewire Center of Excellence by ensuring its employees’ success in the Guidewire education and certification process.

"We are excited to join Guidewire PartnerConnect as an official Consulting Select partner,” said Pierre Glaser, Chief Executive Officer, Kano. "We are honored that our shared customers’ have put their trust in us to meaningfully impact their digital transformation journeys. We aim to always continue improving and working with honesty to continue to earn our clients’ trust in us.”

"We congratulate Kano Evoleen for their work so far and are delighted to welcome them as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program," said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "The Kano Evoleen partnership combines two highly adept firms to create an expert team dedicated to the digital transformation of Guidewire customers. We look forward to seeing the optimization and innovation they enable for our shared customers in the future.”

About Kano Evoleen

Kano Consulting has built a strong expertise in the implementation of all Guidewire products (PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, ClaimCenter). Together with EVB, Kano relies on a team of highly skilled Guidewire consultants to help its clients achieve their transformation goals and improve their operational performances. The EVB KANO consortium aims to grow its Guidewire Center of Excellence by guiding their employees through the certification process. Together, their mission is to imagine and implement with their customers innovative solutions adapted to their challenges.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 22,300+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908299752/en/