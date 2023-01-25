Guidewire Awards Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specializations

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that 11 specializations have been awarded to six Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners. The Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting program also announced its newly launched Rapid Implementation specialization. This new specialization is a global badge, which recognizes partners for achieving a cloud specialization, completing a cloud implementation within six months from inception to go-live, and successfully engaging with the Guidewire Delivery Services Team.

The PartnerConnect Consulting partners achieving specializations in the first quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2023 are:

Capgemini : Cloud – AMER; DataHub – AMER; DataHub+ – AMER; InsuranceSuite Integration – EMEA; InsuranceSuite Integration – APAC

: Cloud – AMER; DataHub – AMER; DataHub+ – AMER; InsuranceSuite Integration – EMEA; InsuranceSuite Integration – APAC EY : Rapid Implementation

: Rapid Implementation Hexaware : Rapid Implementation

: Rapid Implementation LTIMindtree : Testing Standards

: Testing Standards PwC : Rapid Implementation

: Rapid Implementation Zensar: Cloud Ready – AMER; PolicyCenter – EMEA

"We congratulate our six PartnerConnect Consulting partners who have achieved Guidewire specializations in our recently concluded fiscal first quarter,” said Lisa Walsh, group vice president, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "We are excited to recognize the success of our cloud implementations by adding the Rapid Implementation specialization to the roster and congratulate our inaugural partners to achieve this accomplishment. We believe that the quality and service that our partners provide our mutual customers through their cloud transformation journeys is truly unmatched.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements and references. The attainment of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a specific region or product. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of 161 specializations.

Guidewire Education offers multiple certification options for business analysts, quality analysts, and developers including Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for cloud projects. These cloud certifications, which are required for partners to achieve Guidewire Cloud specializations, help customers identify cloud-ready talent.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 18,900+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

