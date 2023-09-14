Guidewire Awards Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specializations

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that 19 specializations have been awarded to 10 Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners. The PartnerConnect Consulting partners achieving specializations in the fourth quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2023 are:

Capgemini: BillingCenter - EMEA and APAC; Cloud Ready – EMEA; Migration Acceleration Specialization – Global; PolicyCenter – APAC; InsuranceSuite – APAC

"We’d like to extend a big congratulations to our Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners who have achieved 19 Guidewire specializations – an impressive amount – during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "Our Consulting program specializations solidify our partners’ specific capabilities and assist our customers in pinpointing which partners have proven success and expertise in these areas and regions. We are so proud of our partners and look forward to continuing to work together to help our mutual customers reach their goals.”

Guidewire was recently named a 2023 ASAP Alliance Excellence Award winner, recognized for its "Innovative Best Alliance Practice” during the 2023 ASAP Alliance Excellence Awards ceremony, an annual event that recognizes the best of the best in alliance management.

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements and references. Partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of 200 specializations.

Guidewire Education offers multiple certification options for business analysts, quality analysts, and developers including Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for cloud projects. These cloud certifications, which are required for partners to achieve Guidewire Cloud specializations, help customers identify cloud-ready talent.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 23,000+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

