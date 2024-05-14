Guidewire Awards Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specializations

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that 15 specializations have been awarded to six Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners. The PartnerConnect Consulting partners achieving specializations in the second quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2024 are:

Accenture: PolicyCenter Global Delivery* – AMER; InsuranceSuite Integration Global Delivery – AMER; DataHub+ Global Delivery – EMEA; InsuranceSuite Integration Global Delivery – EMEA; Technical Upgrades

Cloud Ready – Japan Deloitte: Cloud Ready – ANZ; BillingCenter – APAC; PolicyCenter – APAC; InsuranceSuite – APAC; InsuranceSuite Integration – APAC

Cloud Ready – ANZ; BillingCenter – APAC; PolicyCenter – APAC; InsuranceSuite – APAC; InsuranceSuite Integration – APAC IBM: InsuranceSuite Integration – APAC

InsuranceSuite Integration – APAC IKOR: InsuranceSuite – EMEA

InsuranceSuite – EMEA NXT Level Technologies: PolicyCenter – AMER; InsuranceSuite – AMER

"We are thrilled to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners who have achieved specializations during our second quarter of 2024,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "Demonstrating expertise and success in various regions, our Consulting partners’ accomplishments underscore our shared commitment to empowering our customers to achieve their business and IT goals.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements and customer references. Partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of 227 specializations.

Guidewire Education offers multiple certification options for business analysts, quality analysts, and developers including Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for cloud projects. These cloud certifications, which are required for partners to achieve Guidewire Cloud specializations, help customers identify cloud-ready talent.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

*The Global Delivery designation recognizes partners that have a large investment in the Guidewire practice, meet the skills requirements from a global perspective (not only in region) and continue to meet the minimum number of references in region.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 24,000+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

