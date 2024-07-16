Guidewire Awards Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specializations

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that 17 specializations have been awarded to 10 Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners. The PartnerConnect Consulting partners achieving specializations in the third quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2024 are:

Accenture: Premier Go-to-Market - AMER; Premier Go-to-Market - EMEA; Cloud - AMER; InsuranceSuite Global Delivery* - AMER

Premier Go-to-Market - AMER; Premier Go-to-Market - EMEA; Cloud - AMER; InsuranceSuite Global Delivery* - AMER Capgemini: Cloud - ANZ; Premier Go-to-Market - EMEA

Cloud - ANZ; Premier Go-to-Market - EMEA Exavalu: Testing Standards

Testing Standards EY: Premier Go-to-Market - EMEA

Premier Go-to-Market - EMEA HTC: ClaimCenter - AMER

ClaimCenter - AMER Infosys: Cloud Ready - AMER; PolicyCenter - APAC

Cloud Ready - AMER; PolicyCenter - APAC PwC: Premier Go-to-Market - EMEA

Premier Go-to-Market - EMEA TCS: Cloud - EMEA

Cloud - EMEA ValueMomentum: Cloud - AMER

Cloud - AMER Zensar: ClaimCenter - EMEA; DataHub - EMEA; InsuranceSuite - EMEA

"We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of the Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners who earned specializations in our third quarter of 2024," said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "Their demonstrated expertise and success across multiple regions highlight our mutual dedication to enabling our customers to reach their business and IT objectives."

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements and customer references. Partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of 241 specializations.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

*The Global Delivery designation recognizes partners that have a large investment in the Guidewire practice, meet the skills requirements from a global perspective (not only in region) and continue to meet the minimum number of references in region.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 24,000+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716875060/en/