Guidewire Launches DEVSummit

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) launched its first-ever DEVSummit, a two-day event designed to unite, educate, and energize the global Guidewire development community. At DEVSummit 2024, attendees will hear mainstage keynote presentations from Guidewire industry and product experts, delve into pertinent topics in deep-dive workshops, and have the opportunity to earn certification credits in developer credential courses.

Keynotes and Overview sessions: Chief Product Development Officer Diego Devalle and other Guidewire executives and product experts will highlight development trends in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, share Guidewire’s plan for developer growth and success, and provide ideas for attendees to enhance their development experience.

Deep Dive Workshops: In these interactive sessions with product experts from Guidewire and the Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem, attendees will dive deep into the latest Guidewire features and capabilities across the Guidewire Cloud Platform to help them unlock their potential. With real-world use cases, code samples, and live Q&A, attendees will be better equipped to apply their new knowledge to innovate and grow. Topics will include Guidewire Cloud Platform, Guidewire Data Platform, Jutro Digital Platform, Guidewire Integration Framework, Guidewire Testing Framework, Autopilot Workflow Service, and Advanced Product Designer.

Cloud Credential Courses: During DEVSummit, up to 50 participants can complete one or two new Cloud Credentials courses: REST API Client and App Events. Each completed Cloud Credential course will include one voucher to take a proctored exam to earn their certification.

Guidewire DEVHack 2024: DEVSummit will also feature a virtual hackathon gathering the largest network of developers in the P&C industry to showcase their skills, passion, and experience in solving real-world industry problems using Guidewire technologies.

Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director of Guidewire India Mohammed Anzy, who recently joined the company, said, "We are very excited to host the inaugural Guidewire DEVSummit. This event provides a unique opportunity for our developer community in India to connect, learn, and share the latest technologies and best practices to continue driving innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers in the P&C Industry.”

Guidewire currently has more than 300 employees across its India offices in Bengaluru and Chennai. India is also home to a vibrant community of more than 3,100 Guidewire developers who are working on the Guidewire platform at the company’s partner locations.

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

