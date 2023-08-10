Guidewire Names Capgemini as First Partner to Achieve New Migration Acceleration Specialization

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it has added the Migration Acceleration Specialization to its Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting program. This new global specialization is designed to lower customers’ cost of transitioning to the cloud, accelerate implementation timeframes and improve delivery quality and predictability. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Partner and leading business transformation company, Capgemini, has been recognized as the first partner to achieve the Migration Acceleration Specialization.

"All of us at Guidewire are deeply committed to working with our customers to get them to our market-leading SaaS platform and application suite, and we deeply value the criticality of our SI ecosystem in bringing scale and cost effectiveness to that journey,” said John Mullen, President, Chief Revenue Officer, Sales, Guidewire. "The demands and opportunities of speed and innovation are increasing for carriers every day. Guidewire Cloud unlocks an unprecedented balance in speed of change with predictable scale. We are pleased to see the investments Capgemini has made in driving their efforts to help customers get to GWCP (Guidewire Cloud Platform) and drive insurance outcomes.”

"The insurance industry is on the cusp of a major technological transformation as the need to provide seamless, sophisticated customer experience takes center stage,” said Shane Cassidy, Head of the Global Insurance Business Unit, Capgemini. "As a trusted partner for Guidewire transformations, we are enabling clients to become insurers of the future and succeed in an evolving risk environment. To be recognized for achieving the Migration Acceleration Specialization, on the heels of our Guidewire Cloud Upgrade Factory launch, showcases our commitment to partnering with our clients to unlock the full potential of Guidewire Cloud.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements and references. This new Migration Acceleration Specialization also extends to services and sales alignment through multiple workshops and documentation. Partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of 181 specializations.

Guidewire Education offers multiple certification options for business analysts, quality analysts, and developers including Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for cloud projects. These cloud certifications, which are required for partners to achieve Guidewire Cloud specializations, help customers identify cloud-ready talent.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 22,300+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

