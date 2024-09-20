Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



20-Sep-2024 / 10:44 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 5,926 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 19 September 2024 was 182,059 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.486 5,926 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 53,456 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 19 September 2024 was 1,642,184 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.486 53,456 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 27,344 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 19 September 2024 was 840,043 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.486 27,344 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,683 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 19 September 2024 was 82,422 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.486 2,683 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 31,406 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 19 September 2024 was 964,842 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.486 31,406 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O’Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 5,501 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Hara as at 19 September 2024 was 169,007 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.486 5,501 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O’Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 2,911 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Gorman as at 19 September 2024 was 89,455 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.486 2,911 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction 3,609 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 19 September 2024 was 110,882 shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.486 3,609 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-09-17 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

