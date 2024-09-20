20.09.2024 11:44:09

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

20-Sep-2024 / 10:44 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Stapleton

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

5,926 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in  2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 19 September 2024 was 182,059 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.486

5,926

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Graham Stapleton

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

53,456 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 19 September 2024 was 1,642,184 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.486

53,456

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Johanna Hartley

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

27,344 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 19 September 2024 was 840,043 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.486

27,344

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,683 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in  2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 19 September 2024 was 82,422 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.486

2,683

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

31,406 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 19 September 2024 was 964,842 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.486

31,406

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul O’Hara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

5,501 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Hara as at 19 September 2024 was 169,007 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.486

5,501

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim O’Gorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,911 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Gorman as at 19 September 2024 was 89,455 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.486

2,911

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Chris McShane

b)

Position / status

PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,609 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 19 September 2024 was 110,882 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.486

3,609

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 348236
EQS News ID: 1992607

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

