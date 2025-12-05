|
Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
05-Dec-2025 / 10:14 GMT/BST
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Henry Birch
b)
Position / status
PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 924,608 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
924,608
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Johanna Hartley
b)
Position / status
PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 596,096 shares under the Performance Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
596,096
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Karen Bellairs
b)
Position / status
PDMR (Chief Customer Officer)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 246,107 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 45,476 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
291,583
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Jessica Frame
b)
Position / status
PDMR (Managing Director, Retail)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 162,162 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 54,054 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
216,216
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Sarah Haywood
b)
Position / status
PDMR (Chief Information Officer)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 149,359 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 49,786 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
199,145
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Paul O’Hara
b)
Position / status
PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 128,022 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 42,674 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
170,696
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Tim O’Gorman
b)
Position / status
PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 27,465 shares under the Performance Share Plan and 20,599 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
48,064
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Adam Pay
b)
Position / status
PDMR (Director – Garages and Mobile)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 128,022 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 42,674 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
170,696
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Chris McShane
b)
Position / status
PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler)
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer
Name
Halfords Group plc
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary 1p shares
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 113,086 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 37,695 shares under the Restricted Share Plan
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.406
150,781
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
n/a single transaction
n/a single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-12-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
