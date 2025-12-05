Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



05-Dec-2025 / 10:14 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Henry Birch b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 924,608 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 924,608 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 596,096 shares under the Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 596,096 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 246,107 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 45,476 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 291,583 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jessica Frame b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director, Retail) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 162,162 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 54,054 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 216,216 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Sarah Haywood b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 149,359 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 49,786 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 199,145 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O’Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 128,022 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 42,674 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 170,696 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O’Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 27,465 shares under the Performance Share Plan and 20,599 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 48,064 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Adam Pay b) Position / status PDMR (Director – Garages and Mobile) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 128,022 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 42,674 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 170,696 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 113,086 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 37,695 shares under the Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.406 150,781 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

